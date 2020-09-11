Bezant Price Hits $0.0068 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Bezant has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $249,963.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00119647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00228308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.01605909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00179484 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,299,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.