BidaskClub Upgrades Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Sell

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WINA traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.00. 705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,074. Winmark has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average of $156.25. The firm has a market cap of $583.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,727.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,253,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Winmark by 435.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.