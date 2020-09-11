Bismuth Price Hits $0.12 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001183 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $3,546.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.