BitBall Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. BitBall has a total market cap of $660,246.63 and approximately $684,086.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051237 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,395.10 or 1.00667177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00186917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,290,498 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

