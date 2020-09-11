Bitcoin Interest Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $24,654.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00616234 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00083322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00062744 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

