BitDegree (BDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One BitDegree token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $506,090.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

