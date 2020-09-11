Blacer Coin (BLCR) Achieves Market Cap of $201.00

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00488664 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009927 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007182 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

