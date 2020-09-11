black and white Capital LP Invests $9.87 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

black and white Capital LP bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,000. Booking makes up approximately 1.6% of black and white Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 28,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG traded down $54.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,816.59. The stock had a trading volume of 460,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,791.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,603.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.