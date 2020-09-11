Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 464,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 249,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 93.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 169,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 387,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,355. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $38.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.96 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

