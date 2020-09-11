Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stake Lowered by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 156,515 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,429,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,463,000 after purchasing an additional 326,227 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 99,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 86.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,693,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

BTZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 177,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,274. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

