Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) Stock Position Lifted by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.11% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MIY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.15. 40,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

