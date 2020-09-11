BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Shares Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 32.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 26.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock New York Insured Municipal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 8,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,810. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Insured Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.