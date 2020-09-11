Blockport (BPT) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Blockport has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $12,209.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

