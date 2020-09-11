BlockStamp (BST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $581.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $581.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002411 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002799 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,050,862 coins and its circulating supply is 26,507,896 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

