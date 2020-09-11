Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Bonterra Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.16. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

