Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Reduced by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 3.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,806.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $32.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,783.74. 382,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,794.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,602.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

