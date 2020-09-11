Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Cap of $886,491.25

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Bottos has a market cap of $886,491.25 and $130,623.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, BigONE and LBank. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05107785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053252 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, CoinEgg, BigONE, IDEX, Bit-Z, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

