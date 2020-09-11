Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post $1.90 EPS

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $2.31. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $63.77. 8,224,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,596,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,882,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,311,000 after buying an additional 658,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.