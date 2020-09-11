Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.33). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $7,061,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,680,976 shares in the company, valued at $252,413,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $519,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,712.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,776 shares of company stock worth $20,204,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Guardant Health by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.60. Guardant Health has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $100.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

