Brokerages Anticipate Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.14. Sempra Energy posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $118.12. 1,058,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

