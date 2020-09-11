Brokerages Expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. Kroger reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, September 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.74.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. 21,612,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,296. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

