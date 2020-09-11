Brokerages Expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.88) and the highest is ($0.96). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 504.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of ($11.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($10.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 672,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

