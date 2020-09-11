Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Target Price at $24.80

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,505. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $566.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after buying an additional 1,735,457 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 502,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,587,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

