Brokerages Set Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Target Price at $24.80

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,505. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $566.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after buying an additional 1,735,457 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 570.3% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 502,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,587,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.