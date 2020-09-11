Brokerages Set CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Target Price at $18.00

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTS. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,623.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,696 shares in the company, valued at $531,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 and have sold 1,519,448 shares valued at $13,461,198. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 882.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $3,006,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTS stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 1,586,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,551. The stock has a market cap of $493.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. As a group, analysts predict that CarParts.com will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.