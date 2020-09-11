Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Price Target at GBX 292.50

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

DOM has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

DOM stock traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 353 ($4.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 321.92. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 237.92 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.80 ($4.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.56 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 526.32%.

In related news, insider Ian Bull purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £17,050 ($22,278.84). Also, insider Dominic Paul purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £200,960 ($262,589.83).

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

