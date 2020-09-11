Brokerages Set Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target at $147.30

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.30.

Several research firms recently commented on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.57. 402,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.28.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $969,927.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $1,193,338.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 134,274 shares in the company, valued at $20,102,160.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,085 shares of company stock worth $9,905,298 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,280,000 after acquiring an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.