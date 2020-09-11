Brokerages Set IAA (NYSE:IAA) PT at $47.90

IAA (NYSE:IAA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of IAA in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of IAA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. 516,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,863. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.10.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

