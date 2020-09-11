Brokerages Set Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) PT at $115.78

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT remained flat at $$104.78 during trading hours on Friday. 168,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.