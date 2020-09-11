Brokerages Set Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $73.18

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 25th. China International Capital cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. China Renaissance Securities cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.74. 6,663,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,534,810. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.18. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

