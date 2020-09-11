Brokerages Set Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) PT at $159.25

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.01. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $4,642,125.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Carberry sold 121,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $29,765,055.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,667.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,977 shares of company stock worth $57,014,520. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

