Brokerages Set Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Price Target at $59.50

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 318.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UN stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $60.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

