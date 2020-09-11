BTU Protocol Trading Up 10.5% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $38.73 million and approximately $153,936.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.38 or 0.05070069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00036176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00052434 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

