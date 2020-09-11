Buscar Co (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar Co (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CGLD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 2,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Buscar has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Get Buscar alerts:

About Buscar

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.