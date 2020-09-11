Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Shares Down 5.7%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 34,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 50,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.70 target price on shares of Cansortium in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

