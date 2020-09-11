CanYaCoin (CAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $35,908.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CanYaCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045782 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.05020760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036194 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052606 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,991 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

