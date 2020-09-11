Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 39,489 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,489 shares during the quarter. Skechers USA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Skechers USA worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Skechers USA stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

