Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 52.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after purchasing an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

BLK traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $541.20. 660,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

