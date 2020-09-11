Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.95. The company had a trading volume of 307,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,180. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $344.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

