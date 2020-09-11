Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Square accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,858,216.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,583 shares of company stock valued at $36,198,971. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.45. 8,410,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,319,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.02 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

