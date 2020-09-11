Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 6.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $155.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,028,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,413,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $185.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $235,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,689,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,997 shares of company stock valued at $58,046,659. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.22.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.