Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 855.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 105,678 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,607. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

