Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,000 Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livongo Health by 101.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,427 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Livongo Health by 87.8% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,726 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $21,909,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

LVGO stock traded down $4.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. 1,881,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,788. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 84,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $10,474,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,810,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,407,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,716 shares of company stock valued at $92,653,153. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

