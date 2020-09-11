Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 48,848 Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Insperity makes up 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,591,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,040 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 391,162 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,731. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,178,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,820,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

