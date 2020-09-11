Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,929 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $860,008,000 after buying an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $634,930,000 after acquiring an additional 544,041 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $506,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,083 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 11.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 7,442,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $316,072,000 after purchasing an additional 734,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.91. 5,677,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 1.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

