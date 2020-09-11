Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 965,781 Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 965,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Wisdom Tree Investments comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Wisdom Tree Investments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 406,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 994,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,711. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a PE ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

