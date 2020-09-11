Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,229,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,504.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 294,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 283,016 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 695.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,111. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,448. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

