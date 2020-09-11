Capital Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Green Dot worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 330,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,208.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $590,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,354 shares of company stock worth $2,175,688. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.