Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,103,412 shares of company stock valued at $131,404,033. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

MEDP stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.71. 222,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,236. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

