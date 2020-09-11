Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises about 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 51,511 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Copart by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. 1,370,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,803. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

