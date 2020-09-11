Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lendingtree comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lendingtree worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,165,000 after acquiring an additional 203,889 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 13.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 0.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,245 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TREE. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lendingtree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.71. 113,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.13. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $135.72 and a 1-year high of $392.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.17 and a beta of 2.35.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

